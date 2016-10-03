A pair of Winnebago motorhomes are ready for sale at a dealer in Golden, Colorado June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Motorhome maker Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO.N) said on Monday it would buy privately held Grand Design Recreational Vehicle Co, a maker of towable recreational vehicles, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $500 million.

Winnebago's shares were up 6 percent at $25 in premarket trading.

The company said it expected to fund the transaction through a combination of $395 million in cash and $105 million in new Winnebago shares.

Winnebago said that following the transaction, Grand Design shareholders would own about 14.5 percent of Winnebago's shares outstanding.

J.P. Morgan has agreed to provide financing for the transaction, Winnebago said.

Winnebago said the acquisition was expected to be immediately accretive to profit margins and earnings per share.

The combined company will have proforma revenue of about $1.4 billion, Winnebago said. Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago reported revenue of $977 million for the year ended Aug. 29, 2015.

Winnebago, which also provided an update for the fourth quarter, said revenue was expected to increase by 4.9 percent to $263.3 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be about 49 cents in the quarter, up from 43 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Ted Kerr)