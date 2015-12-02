Audit firm Grant Thornton settles SEC charges over audits

The headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seen in Washington, July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Audit firm Grant Thornton LLP and two of its partners agreed to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they ignored red flags and fraud risks at two publicly traded companies, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Grant Thornton admitted wrongdoing and will pay a $3 million penalty, as well as forfeit about $1.5 million in audit fees, the SEC said in a release. The audits involved senior housing provider Assisted Living Concepts (ALC) and alternative energy company Broadwind Energy, the SEC said.

“We are pleased to have these several years-old matters resolved and we maintain a strong commitment to continually improving the quality of our work,” Grant Thornton said in a statement.

The case results from the SEC’s increased focus on financial gatekeepers, such as auditors, whose role is to opine on whether publicly traded companies fairly present their financial statements, said SEC enforcement head Andrew Cerensey, in a call with reporters.

The SEC also fined and suspended two Grant Thornton partners involved in the audits, which spanned 2009 to 2011. The two auditors recognized that representations made by ALC and Broadwind management were questionable, but accepted those statements and failed to get supporting evidence, the SEC said.

Melissa Koeppel, involved in audits for both companies, agreed to minimum five-year suspension from practicing before the SEC as an accountant and a $10,000 penalty. She has been serving in a non-audit-related position at the firm since 2012, the company said.

Jeffrey Robinson, who retired in 2015, was involved with audits for one of the companies. Robinson agreed to a minimum two-year suspension from practicing before the SEC as an accountant and a $2,500 penalty.

Koeppel and Robinson neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s findings. Their lawyers said the two are pleased to have resolved the matters.

In the ALC audit, for example, Grant Thornton and the partners should have known to look deeper into how the company calculated occupancy rates for assisted living facilities it ran, the SEC said.

In October, an SEC administrative law judge ruled that ALC’s former chief executive must pay $4.2 million for listing fake occupants at some of the company’s senior citizen residences to meet leasing requirements.

In the Broadwind audit, Grant Thornton was partly to blame for the company omitting information from financial statements that it sustained a $58 million charge caused by the “severe deterioration” of two key customer relations, the SEC said.