Oil glut up by half a billion barrels in 2015

LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s big oil exporters pumped more than half a billion barrels more crude than needed in the first nine months of this year, industry data gathered by Reuters and major energy market forecasters show.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped an average of 31.20 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) between January and September, Reuters estimates show, more than 2 million bpd higher than demand for their oil.

That is a total of more than 550 million barrels of crude, all of which needs to be stored somewhere.

Core OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, decided almost a year ago to concentrate on building market share rather than defending oil prices, and the result has been a huge oversupply that has pushed the market to six-year lows.

Benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil traded around $49 a barrel on Wednesday. In August, it hit its lowest since March 2009, down from a high above $115 a barrel in June 2014.

Oil inventories have built worldwide this year with commercial stockpiles of fuel in developed industrial economies hitting an all-time record of 2.94 billion barrels in August, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). {IEA/M]

Global oversupply of crude oil from OPEC producers hit a high of 2.64 million bpd in the second quarter, data from the IEA, OPEC and the U.S. government show.

The crude oil surplus declined to around 1.69 million bpd in the third quarter, but shows no sign of ending and the big oil market forecasters see stock builds throughout 2016. [EIA/M] [OPEC/M]

Oversupply could increase even further if economic sanctions on Iran are lifted next year, as many diplomats expect.

“A projected marked slowdown in demand growth next year and the anticipated arrival of additional Iranian barrels – should international sanctions be eased – are likely to keep the market oversupplied through 2016,” the Paris-based IEA said.

