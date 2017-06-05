FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Guangzhou Rural Bank launches up to $1.1 billion Hong Kong IPO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 5, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 2 months ago

Guangzhou Rural Bank launches up to $1.1 billion Hong Kong IPO

Fiona Lau and Julie Zhu

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by a branch of Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, October 1, 2012.Stringer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (GRCB) launched a Hong Kong initial public offering worth as much as $1.1 billion on Monday, seeking funds for potential M&A and to open new branches as it expands its lending and investment businesses.

The IPO for China's fifth-largest rural commercial bank by assets consists of 1.58 billion shares offered in an indicative range of HK$4.99-HK$5.27 each, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

That would be equivalent to around 16.5 percent of the lender after the offering, valuing it at as much as $6.7 billion.

GRCB did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The lender secured commitments worth about $431 million from three investors, including $195.1 million each from a unit of HNA Group and from Aeon Life Insurance Company Ltd, which is controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group.

Investment firm International Merchants Holdings plans to buy $40 million worth of shares.

The IPO is set to be priced on June 13, with its debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange slated for June 20.

ABC International, CCB International, China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and China Merchants Securities were hired as sponsors for the IPO, GRCB said in its preliminary IPO prospectus.

Reporting by Julie Zhu and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.