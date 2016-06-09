FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Divers tackle Geat Barrier Reef's prickliest pest
#Environment
June 9, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Divers tackle Geat Barrier Reef's prickliest pest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUEENSLAND, Australia - - The world’s largest coral reef ecosystem - the Great Barrier Reef - is under threat from Crown of Thorns Starfish, which are devouring large coral outcrops. Reducing numbers of these starfish is essential for the future of the reef.

The Association of Marine Park Tourism Operators has a solution to the problem, as well as a way of  helping unemployment in Queensland, Australia.  Since 2012, teams from AMPTO have destroyed more than 400,000 of the starfish by using divers who tackle the predators by injecting them with bile salts from cattle.  

Not only that, so far 145 men and women have also graduated from the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program with an 85% employment rate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
