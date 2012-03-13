Apollo Global unit to buy Great Wolf Resorts

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) said its affiliate will buy the operator of indoor water park resorts Great Wolf Resorts WOLF.O for about $165 million in cash.

Great Wolf shares rose 27 percent to $5.31 in premarket trade on Tuesday, above the $5 per-share offer by Apollo, indicating that investors expect a higher bid.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $703 million, Great Wolf said in a statement.

The cash consideration for the deal is about $164.5 million, based on Thomson Reuters data.

Great Wolf also said it has adopted a rights plan which will be triggered if a person or group other than Apollo acquires more than 12.5 percent of the company’s common stock.

The rights plan seeks to provide the company’s board with sufficient time to evaluate alternatives, Great Wolf said.

Shares of Apollo Global closed at $14.27 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.