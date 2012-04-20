FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo raises bid for Great Wolf Resorts
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 20, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Apollo raises bid for Great Wolf Resorts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management raised its offer to acquire Great Wolf Resorts WOLF.O to $7.85 per share, above rival bidder KSL Capital Partners’ most recent offer.

Shares of Great Wolf — North America’s largest operator of indoor water parks — rose to $7.95 in premarket trade on Friday. They had closed at $7.42 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

KSL had raised its offer for Great Wolf to $7.25 per share on Thursday after Apollo matched its $7 per share bid the day before. The two firms have been in a bidding war over Great Wolf since March.

Apollo’s raised bid was “unanimously approved” by Great Wolf’s board which has determined that KSL’s offer is no longer a “superior proposal,” the companies said in a statement on Friday.

Great Wolf’s board will recommend that the company’s shareholders tender their shares into Apollo’s revised offer.

It also raised the termination fee payable to Apollo to up to $10.47 million from up to $9.33 million.

Apollo’s initial offer to buy Great Wolf at $5 per share had triggered shareholder outrage, prompting a shareholder to call it “woefully inadequate.”

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore;

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.