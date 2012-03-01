FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece signs accords on debt swap, bailout
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 1, 2012 / 5:09 PM / in 6 years

Greece signs accords on debt swap, bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos signed agreements on a planned debt swap and other issues related to the planned 130 billion bailout package, a ministry statement said on Thursday following a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

The accords were signed after the Greek parliament approved a series of measures demanded by international lenders in return for the bailout, which is expected to receive final approval on March 9, subject to agreement by private sector creditors.

In a statement, the Greek finance ministry said signing the five agreements as well as a memorandum of understanding on the bailout “sends a message to the private sector, the markets and the international community that the official sector supports Greece in every aspect.”

Reporting Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.