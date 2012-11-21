FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says aid delay not justified
#Business News
November 21, 2012 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

Greek PM says aid delay not justified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras delivers his speech during a business presentation organised by the youths of his conservative New Democracy party in Athens November 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday said the lack of a debt deal between the country’s lenders over technical reasons did not justify holding up aid to Athens.

“Greece did what it had committed it would do . Our partners, together with the IMF, also have to do what they have taken on to do,” Samaras said in a statement.

“ Any technical difficulties in finding a technical solution do not justify any negligence or delays. ” (Reporting by Maria Paravantes, Writing by Deepa Babington)

