Greek PM says aid delay not justified

Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras delivers his speech during a business presentation organised by the youths of his conservative New Democracy party in Athens November 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday said the lack of a debt deal between the country’s lenders over technical reasons did not justify holding up aid to Athens.

“Greece did what it had committed it would do . Our partners, together with the IMF, also have to do what they have taken on to do,” Samaras said in a statement.

“ Any technical difficulties in finding a technical solution do not justify any negligence or delays. ” (Reporting by Maria Paravantes, Writing by Deepa Babington)