Greek PM says aid delay not justified

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday said the lack of a debt deal between the country’s lenders over technical reasons did not justify holding up aid to Athens.
“Greece did what it had committed it would do . Our partners, together with the IMF, also have to do what they have taken on to do,” Samaras said in a statement.
“ Any technical difficulties in finding a technical solution do not justify any negligence or delays. ” (Reporting by Maria Paravantes, Writing by Deepa Babington)