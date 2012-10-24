FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 24, 2012 / 7:02 PM / in 5 years

Greek coalition ally says he remains opposed to labor reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of a junior partner in Greece’s three-party coalition told Reuters on Wednesday that he remained opposed to labor reforms demanded by Greece’s lenders, despite their latest concessions.

“As things stand, my position remains unchanged,” said Fotis Kouvelis, head of the small Democratic Left party.

Kouvelis has blocked political agreement on a broad package of austerity cuts by refusing to back the reforms, saying that European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders must withdraw proposals that undermine labor rights.

Earlier on Wednesday, Greece’s finance minister said the lenders had made some concessions on the issue of severance payments and urged Kouvelis’s party to back the modified package.

Greece needs a deal on the package to ensure it unlocks aid under its latest bailout.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Kevin Liffey

