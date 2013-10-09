FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hooded assailants start fire at Greek minister's office
October 9, 2013

Hooded assailants start fire at Greek minister's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Six hooded assailants doused the office of Greece’s merchant marine minister with gasoline on Wednesday and set it on fire, causing only minor damage to the entrance, police said.

The fire, in an apartment block in the upscale Kolonaki area in central Athens, was put out and no one was hurt.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou condemned the attack, saying democracy cannot be terrorized.

Attacks on political figures and journalists have picked up in recent months, some claimed by anti-establishment leftists angry about Greece’s financial woes.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams

