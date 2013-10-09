Hooded assailants start fire at Greek minister's office

ATHENS (Reuters) - Six hooded assailants doused the office of Greece’s merchant marine minister with gasoline on Wednesday and set it on fire, causing only minor damage to the entrance, police said.

The fire, in an apartment block in the upscale Kolonaki area in central Athens, was put out and no one was hurt.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou condemned the attack, saying democracy cannot be terrorized.

Attacks on political figures and journalists have picked up in recent months, some claimed by anti-establishment leftists angry about Greece’s financial woes.