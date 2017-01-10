FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Policeman wounded in gun attack outside Greek socialist party office
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 7 months ago

Policeman wounded in gun attack outside Greek socialist party office

Forensics officers are seen outside the offices of Greece's socialist Democratic Alliance party after attackers shot at riot police guarding the offices, in Athens, Greece, January 10, 2017.Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Attackers shot at riot police guarding the offices of Greece's socialist Democratic Alliance party in central Athens early on Tuesday, slightly wounding one officer, Greek police said.

There was no claim of responsibility, though hardline left-wing activists have attacked the offices before.

The policeman was hit as he sat in a truck outside and taken to hospital, an official from the force said. Three rifle shells were found at the spot.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, police, politicians and embassies are frequent in Greece, which has a long history of political violence and is struggling to emerge from a huge debt crisis which has sent thousands to unemployment and cut incomes.

An organization calling itself the Revolutionary Self-defense Group said it attacked the party's offices in 2014, as part of a move against "the state oligarchy, the dictatorship of the capital and its armed guards".

Democratic Alliance condemned the shooting as a "murderous" attack on democracy.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.