Small gas canister bombs explode in Athens
June 3, 2013 / 10:24 AM / in 4 years

Small gas canister bombs explode in Athens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Three small gas canister bombs exploded near government offices and an influential economic think-tank in Athens on Monday, causing minor damage but no injuries, police said.

Gas canister attacks are frequent in Greece, and have been on the rise as it struggles through an economic crisis that has fuelled anger against foreign lenders, politicians and a wealthy elite.

The first explosions occurred at 3 a.m. (0000 GMT) outside the Development Ministry’s European structural funds service and at the offices of the IOBE think-tank, which was run by Yannis Stournaras, now the finance minister, until last year.

A few hours later a similar bomb blew up outside the office of Justice Ministry General Secretary Dimitris Sourlas - a former parliamentary speaker entrusted with cracking down on corruption.

There have been numerous makeshift bomb attacks in recent months outside the homes and offices of journalists, politicians and a ship owner, but none has caused injuries.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
