FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB in line with IMF on need for strong policies for Greece: Coeure
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 12, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

ECB in line with IMF on need for strong policies for Greece: Coeure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank concurs with the International Monetary Fund on the need for a strong policy package for Greece, executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.

“We fully agree with the IMF on the need for a strong policy package. The aim of this discussion is the conclusion of the first review of the MoU and a new program with the IMF,” he said in a statement.

Greece and its international lenders adjourned talks on a crucial bailout review early on Tuesday and will resume them immediately after the IMF spring meetings this week, the Greek finance minister said.

An ECB spokesperson said “good progress” has been made in all areas during talks with the Greek government.

“All four institutions are working intensively together with Greek authorities on an ambitious policy package aiming at supporting growth, job creation and the competitiveness of the Greek economy,” the spokesperson said.

“This will form the basis for both the conclusion of the first review between the Greek authorities and the European institutions and a new program with the IMF.”

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.