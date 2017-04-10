FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says Greece must implement reforms before debt review
#Business News
April 10, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 months ago

Germany says Greece must implement reforms before debt review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants Greece to implement reforms before any consideration of whether the country might need more debt relief, the finance ministry said on Monday.

"We want first to get the reform measures agreed," a finance ministry spokeswoman told a government news conference, noting that European Union ministers had just agreed that the country must implement reforms on pensions and taxes.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday his country will implement additional austerity measures agreed with its official creditors on condition of further debt relief.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andrea Shalal

