Greek leaders will go to Brussels to discuss bailout

ATHENS (Reuters) - Leaders of the three parties in Greece’s government will go to Brussels to try to win concessions from European partners over a bailout package as soon as Prime Minister Antonis Samaras recovers from eye surgery, one of them said on Monday.

“We have agreed, as soon as the prime minister has recovered, to go together to Brussels .. in order to negotiate and fight for everything that is related to the implementation of what has been agreed,” Fotis Kouvelis, head of the small Democratic Left party, told reporters.

Samaras and incoming Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos will both miss an EU summit this week because of hospital treatment. Samaras left hospital on Monday with his eye bandaged. Rapanos is due out on Tuesday following treatment for a stomach complaint.