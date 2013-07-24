Greece to receive bailout installment on Monday: sources

A Greek flug flutters at the top of the Acroplis hill in Athens July 2, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS/BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece will receive its next bailout installment on Monday after completing a batch of reforms required by its lenders, two euro zone sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Greece has completed 21 out of 22 prior actions and the last one will be cleared in parliament tomorrow,” a Greek finance ministry official told Reuters after a conference call of senior euro zone officials discussing the issue.

A German official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the news. Greece is due to receive 2.5 billion euros from the euro zone’s EFSF rescue fund and 1.5 billion euros of bond profit returns from euro zone central banks.