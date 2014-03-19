FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's lenders sign off on latest bailout review
March 19, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Greece's lenders sign off on latest bailout review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras arrives to address reporters at a news briefing in Athens March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Greece’s international lenders on Wednesday confirmed that they had signed off on the latest review of Greece’s rescue package, ending six months of protracted negotiations.

The deal with the European Central Bank, European Commission and International Monetary Fund should unlock Greece’s next tranche of loans under its rescue package “in coming weeks,” once the IMF’s board and the Eurogroup sign off on the review.

The trio of lenders said Greece’s fiscal performance is on track to meet targets, including a primary surplus of 3 percent of national income in 2015. But they said there was a risk banks would need more capital than Greek authorities had estimated, especially if non-performing loans are not dealt with quickly.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
