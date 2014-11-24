FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stalled Greek bailout talks to resume in Paris on Tuesday
#Business News
November 24, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Stalled Greek bailout talks to resume in Paris on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis speaks during an interview with Reuters in Athens November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek government officials and EU/IMF lenders will hold talks in Paris on Tuesday on a crucial bailout review that has stalled over disagreement on a projected budget gap for next year.

“Late last night it was agreed that there will be a meeting on Tuesday in Paris of the Greek negotiating team with the (EU/IMF) troika chiefs in order to advance the review and examine the framework for the day after,” the Greek finance ministry said in a statement, referring to plans for Greece’s post-bailout period.

Greece wants to exit its EU/IMF bailout by the end of the year - a year ahead of schedule - but needs to wrap up the current bailout review first.

Fears have grown that it will miss its Dec. 8 deadline to complete the review after EU/IMF inspectors did not return to Athens as expected after bank stress tests were announced.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington

