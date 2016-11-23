FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Germany expects IMF to remain on board with Greek bailout
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 23, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 9 months ago

Germany expects IMF to remain on board with Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016.Yuri Gripas

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects the International Monetary Fund to stay on board in Greece's bailout program to evaluate Athens' reform efforts, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Regarding the talks on the second review ... the talks are being held in a very constructive manner, the IMF is already on board and taking part on an operating basis," spokeswoman Friederike von Tiesenhausen told a regular news conference.

Asked whether the German government expected the IMF to remain on board, she said: "Yes, of course."

Von Tiesenhausen denied a media report that some euro zone finance ministers and IMF officials were planning to meet on Friday in Berlin to discuss Greece's bailout.

She added that debt relief for Greece would not be considered until after the existing bailout program is completed in 2018.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.