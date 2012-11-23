FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says confident Greek aid deal can come on Monday
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 23, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel says confident Greek aid deal can come on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was confident that international lenders could reach a deal on Monday to release emergency aid to Athens and that such a deal would be possible without writing down Greek debt.

Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank will resume talks on Monday after failing to reach an agreement this week or last.

“I am very hopeful that we can reach a solution on the question of the payment of the Greece tranches on Monday,” she told a news briefing after a meeting of EU leaders. Merkel repeated her rejection of a haircut on Greek debt.

Reporting by John O'Donnell, writing by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Sebastian Moffett.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.