7 months ago
January 18, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 7 months ago

Greek PM says bailout review can be concluded without legislating new measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at the launching of an equity fund in cooperation with the European Investment Bank, in Athens, Greece, December 22, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will conclude the second review of its bailout progress without legislating new austerity measures beyond 2018, when the aid program ends, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday.

"The exit from the program in mid-2018 is visible," Alexis Tsipras told parliament. "The bailout review will be concluded, and it will be concluded without legislating additional measures for beyond the end of the program."

Athens wants a fast conclusion of the review to be included in the European Central Bank's bond buying program, which would pave the way for its return to bond markets.

But the review has stalled due to differences among its official creditors - European Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund - over the country's ability to meet fiscal targets beyond 2018.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou

