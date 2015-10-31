FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank to seek big participation of investors in recap
October 31, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Eurobank to seek big participation of investors in recap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A closed Eurobank branch after the Greek government imposed capital controls at the country's banks in Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis -

ATHENS (Reuters) - Eurobank (EURBr.AT), Greece’s third-largest lender by assets, will try to maximize the participation of private investors in its recapitalization, an official at the bank said on Saturday after the release of the European Central Bank’s stress tests.

The official said the ECB’s health check showed that Eurobank has the lowest capital shortfall - 2.12 billion euros ($2.33 billion)- under the adverse scenario among the four systemic banks.

“Eurobank will seek the largest participation of high-quality private funds, turning to existing and new investors, aiming at its full capital shielding,” the official said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

