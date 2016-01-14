FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks as liquidity improves
#Business News
January 14, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks as liquidity improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek national flag flutters atop the Athens Acropolis hill on February 10, 2015. REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks can draw from the domestic central bank by 3.8 billion euros to 72 billion euros ($78.4 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected an improvement in liquidity conditions in Greece’s banking sector, helped by the stabilization of private sector deposit flows and the recapitalization of the country’s main lenders, the Greek central bank said.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window.

Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing from the ECB.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
