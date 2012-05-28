Greece's four big banks get recapitalization funds-source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s bank support fund on Monday disbursed 18 billion euros to the country’s four biggest banks as a part of a long-planned recapitalization effort, a fund official said.

“The funds have been disbursed,” the official at the Hellenic Financial Stability Facility, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The injection - via bonds from the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund - will boost the capital base of National Bank (NBGr.AT), Alpha (ACBr.AT), Eurobank EFGr.AT and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), allowing them to regain access to European Central Bank funding.

Related Coverage Newedge moves to cut Greece exposure