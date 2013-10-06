FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. hedge funds investing heavily in Greek banks: FT
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 6, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. hedge funds investing heavily in Greek banks: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson’s Paulson & Co and a number of other U.S. hedge funds are investing aggressively into Greece’s struggling banking sector expecting it to turn a corner, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The FT said the interest from these funds had prompted big banks in the country to lobby the government to consider speeding up the reprivatization of the sector.

Paulson & Co could not be immediately reached for comment.

John Paulson told the Financial Times that his fund had substantial stakes in Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank.

“(Both) are now very well capitalized and poised to recover (with) good management,” he was quoted as saying.

The Financial Times citing unnamed sources said that Baupost, Eaglevale, Dromeus Capital, Falcon Edge, York Capital and Och-Ziff are among the other funds investing heavily in Greek banks.

Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.