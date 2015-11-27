FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises rating on Greek lenders Alpha, Eurobank to 'SD'
#Business News
November 27, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

S&P raises rating on Greek lenders Alpha, Eurobank to 'SD'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man withdraws money at an Alpha Bank branch ATM in central Athens, Greece, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Friday raised its rating on Greece’s Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank (EURBr.AT) to ‘SD’ (selective default) from ‘D’ (default) after the two banks successfully raised funds to plug capital shortfalls revealed in a European Central Bank stress test.

“We understand the banks will not require financial support from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) to meet their regulatory capital requirements,” the ratings agency said.

Alpha and Eurobank were two of Greece’s four big banks that managed to cover their capital holes without resorting to state aid.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
