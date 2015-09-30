Greek regulator bans short-selling of bank shares

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek securities regulator said on Wednesday it had banned short-selling of Greek bank shares to avoid pressure on prices ahead of the recapitalization of the sector.

“The decision will come into effect starting Oct. 1 and will last until Nov. 9,” the Capital Markets Commission said in a statement.

It affects the shares of the country’s four largest banks - National Bank (NBGr.AT), Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), Eurobank (EURBr.AT) and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) - and also the smaller Attica Bank (BOAr.AT).