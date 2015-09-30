FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek regulator bans short-selling of bank shares
September 30, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Greek regulator bans short-selling of bank shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in New York, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek securities regulator said on Wednesday it had banned short-selling of Greek bank shares to avoid pressure on prices ahead of the recapitalization of the sector.

    “The decision will come into effect starting Oct. 1 and will last until Nov. 9,” the Capital Markets Commission said in a statement.

    It affects the shares of the country’s four largest banks - National Bank (NBGr.AT), Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), Eurobank (EURBr.AT) and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) - and also the smaller Attica Bank (BOAr.AT).

 

Reporting Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
