Western Union to close in Greece for rest of week
June 29, 2015 / 10:34 AM / 2 years ago

Western Union to close in Greece for rest of week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a Western Union branch at Times Square in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LONDON (Reuters) - Western Union (WU.N), the world’s largest money transfer company, said it was closed for business in Greece on Monday and would remain closed for at least the rest of the week.

Western Union said it had not seen a significant increase in customers moving money out of Greece in the two months to June 27 but had seen a rise in funds being moved into the country.

“Our inbound business is seeing an upswing and we will continue to monitor this closely as and when our business in Greece is operational once gain,” the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Monday.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
