Parachuters chase adrenaline high BASE jumping off Greek cliffs
August 26, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Parachuters chase adrenaline high BASE jumping off Greek cliffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reuters - With the clear blue waters of the Ionian sea in front of them, adrenaline junkies gathered on the Greek Island of Zakynthos for four days of BASE jumping -- parachuting off steep cliffs.

Dozens of participants gathered on the cliffs above the sandy white Navagio Beach, performing more than 300 jumps between Aug. 20-24.

The starting point overlooks the bay, which has a shipwreck on the shore, at 200 meters (656 feet) high.

BASE jumping requires participants to parachute from a fixed structure, building, antenna, span, or earth, which make up the BASE acronym.

Reporting by Reuters Television

