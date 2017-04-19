FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Small explosive device damages Eurobank offices in Athens, no injuries
#World News
April 19, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 4 months ago

Small explosive device damages Eurobank offices in Athens, no injuries

Forensics experts work at the scene after a bomb blast, in central Athens, Greece, April 19, 2017.Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A small explosive device detonated outside a building housing Eurobank offices in central Athens on Wednesday, damaging its entrance and shattering windows, police said.

There were no injuries, police said.

Eurobank is Greece's third-largest lender by assets.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, police and politicians are frequent in Greece, which has a long history of political violence and is still struggling to emerge from a crippling debt crisis.

"The explosion damaged the entrance and smashed some windows," a police official said, adding that some nearby buildings were also slightly damaged.

Police had cordoned off most streets in the surrounding area following a warning call to a local news website. The explosion, which occurred at 2238 local time (1938 GMT), was loud and was heard in central Athens.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Alkis Konstantinidis; Editing by Tom Brown

