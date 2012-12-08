FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-fascist group claims Greek far-right party bombing
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

Anti-fascist group claims Greek far-right party bombing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A little-known anti-fascist group said on Saturday it was behind a bomb attack on an office of Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party this week that ripped through a wall and smashed windows but caused no injuries.

The dynamite-packed device was planted outside a branch of the party, whose popularity has surged during Greece’s debt crisis.

The Anti-Fascist Front said in an Internet statement that it was behind Tuesday’s pre-dawn attack near Athens. It said it was affiliated with the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI), a group which has claimed several attacks across Europe, mostly in Italy.

“We decided to hit Golden Dawn’s offices because we believe that you have to hit out at fascists first, before they hit you,” the Front said.

The authenticity of its claim could not immediately be verified and a Greek police source said the group was not known to the security services.

Greek activists and politicians have called for the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn to be banned. Its members have been seen giving Nazi-style salutes and its emblem resembles a swastika, but the party denies it is neo-Nazi.

Messages signed by the FAI were included in letter bombs sent last year to the Italian tax agency Equitalia, Germany’s Deutsche Bank and the Greek embassy in Paris.

The Equitalia bomb blew off the finger of its director general.

People affiliated with the group also claimed responsibility for shooting and wounding an executive at Italian nuclear engineering firm Ansaldo Nucleare earlier this year.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.