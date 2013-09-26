FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small bomb goes off outside Greek tax office in wealthy Athens suburb
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2013 / 3:55 AM / 4 years ago

Small bomb goes off outside Greek tax office in wealthy Athens suburb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A small makeshift bomb exploded outside a Greek tax office in a wealthy Athens suburb on Thursday, damaging the entrance of the building and smashing windows but causing no injuries, police officials said.

Police had cordoned off the area in the upscale suburb of Kifissia, where many business executives and politicians live, after an unidentified person called a Greek newspaper and a news website around 0200 GMT warning a bomb would go off in 30 minutes.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, which police officials said was small.

“The bomb contained a small amount of explosive material,” said a police official, who declined to be named.

Homemade bomb attacks by urban guerrilla groups are frequent in Greece, which is struggling to end its worst financial crisis in decades.

Attacks on political figures, police and justice officials have picked up in recent months, some claimed by anarchist guerrilla groups and anti-establishment leftists angry about Greece’s financial woes.

In June, the anarchist guerrilla group Conspiracy of Fire Cells claimed responsibility for a time bomb that exploded outside the home of a prison director.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.