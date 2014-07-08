FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to issue second bond on Wednesday: paper
July 8, 2014 / 10:43 PM / 3 years ago

Greece to issue second bond on Wednesday: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A tourist sits in front of the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill in Athens June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is expected to issue its second sovereign bond on Wednesday following its successful return to the financial markets in April after a four-year shut out, Greek daily Kathimerini reported, citing Finance Ministry sources.

Athens would likely issue a three-year bond, hoping for an interest rate of under 3 percent, to raise 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros, the newspaper said on its website.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the report.

Greek officials told Reuters in June that Athens was considering a sale before August with a likely maturity of seven years to raise 2 billion to 3 billion euros.

Kathimerini said the books would open on Wednesday and the sale would likely be concluded by Thursday, when Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis holds his first meeting with inspectors from the country’s European Union, International Monetray Fund and European Central Bank lenders.

It said Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Nomura (9716.T), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), UBS AG UBSN.VX and BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) were expected to lead the book building.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
