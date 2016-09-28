FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Items of 'slight interest' found in search for missing British toddler in Greece
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2016 / 12:43 PM / a year ago

Items of 'slight interest' found in search for missing British toddler in Greece

A bulldozer excavates the area under a tree during an investigation for Ben Needham, a 21-month-old British toddler who went missing in 1991, on the island of Kos, Greece, September 28, 2016.Vassilis Triandafyllou

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KOS, Greece (Reuters) - British police seeking a toddler missing for 25 years said on Tuesday they had uncovered scraps of fabric "of slight interest" in a field on the Greek island of Kos, where he was last seen.

Following new leads in the disappearance of Ben Needham, South Yorkshire Police, leading the investigation, began excavations in an olive grove on the island on Monday.

Police are focusing their attention on two sites on the island close to where the child was last seen on July 24, 1991, and a team with British and Greek forensic archaeologists involved continued sifting through mounds of earth using a giant sieve for a second day on Tuesady.

A "vast number" of bones had been unearthed but discounted as belonging to animals, Detective Inspector Jon Cousins said on the site, and pieces of fabric were being analyzed.

"When I say it is of slight interest, it is of slight interest," Cousins said. "They are pieces of fabric and clearly we want to make sure: do they or do they not relate to any of the items that Ben may have been wearing on that day."

The child was 21 months old when he disappeared while playing outside a farmhouse his family was renovating as a holiday home.

Reporting by Vassilis Triandafyllou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.