Greek January-June central government budget surplus tops target as spending held back

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s central government recorded a primary budget surplus of 1.87 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in the first six months of the year, versus a targeted deficit due to a sharp fall in spending, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organizations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece’s EU/IMF lenders but indicates the state of the cash-strapped country’s finances.

The government had targeted a primary budget deficit of 1.24 billion euros for the six-month period, data showed.

Tax revenues came in at 21.8 billion euros, below a target of 22.7 billion euros.

Public spending stood at 23.2 billion euros, 4 billion euros below target as the cash-strapped country cut back on expenditure to meet its obligations.