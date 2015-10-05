FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Key targets in Greece's 2016 budget
October 5, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Key targets in Greece's 2016 budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece unveiled a painful 2016 draft budget on Monday meant to satisfy international creditors, projecting the economy will stay in recession next year before returning to growth in 2017.

Below are the government’s key targets and projections. The budget draft did not include a projection on privatization proceeds for next year.

----------------------------------------------------------

2015 2016

GDP GROWTH (%) -2.3 -1.3

GDP (bln eur) 173.7 173.4

PRIVATE CONSUMPTION (%) -1.6 -2.4

PRIMARY BUDGET BALANCE (% of GDP) -0.24 +0.52

INFLATION (EU-HARMONIZED) -0.5 +1.3

UNEMPLOYMENT (%) 25.4 25.8

CENTRAL GOVT PUBLIC DEBT (% of GDP) 187.4 197.7

(bln eur) 325.5 342.7

GENERAL GOV PUBLIC DEBT* (% of GDP) 181.8 192.4

(bln eur) 315.8 333.5

INTEREST PAYMENTS ON DEBT (% of GDP) 3.4 3.4

(bln eur) 5.8 5.9

----------------------------------------------------------

Source: Finance Ministry

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; editing by John Stonestreet

