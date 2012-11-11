FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek coalition approves 2013 budget in parliament
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2012 / 10:54 PM / in 5 years

Greek coalition approves 2013 budget in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, a crucial requirement for Athens to revive its stalled international bailout program and avoid insolvency.

Deputies allied to the three-party government approved the budget with a comfortable majority of parliament’s 300 seats.

It followed a much narrower margin in a vote last week for a package of austerity and labor reforms also required for Greece to receive more aid.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Michael Winfrey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.