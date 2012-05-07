Greece might run out of cash by end-June if no government: sources

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece might run out of cash by end-June if it does not have a government in place to negotiate a next aid tranche with the EU and the IMF and projected state revenues fall short, three finance ministry officials told Reuters on Monday.

“If there is no government to negotiate the next tranche with the (EU/IMF/ECB) troika and if the state does not get the projected monthly cash flow, then we could have a liquidity problem from the end of June onwards,” one of the officials said.