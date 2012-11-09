FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says cash reserves almost depleted
November 9, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

Greece says cash reserves almost depleted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is fast running out of cash while it awaits the next tranche of its 130-billion euro international bailout that is keeping it afloat, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.

“The situation with the state’s cash reserves is borderline,” Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told a conference. “This fact creates a condition of asphyxiation in the economy.”

Athens is considering rolling over 5 billion euros in treasury bills when they mature next week due to a likely delay in receiving the 31.5 billion euro tranche, finance ministry officials told Reuters earlier on Friday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Michael Winfrey)

