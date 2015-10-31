FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek central bank says Attica Bank has capital gap of 1.02 billion euros
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 31, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Greek central bank says Attica Bank has capital gap of 1.02 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank said on Saturday it conducted a comprehensive assessment on small Greek lender Attica Bank (BOAr.AT), in line with the European Central Bank’s health check of the country’s four big banks.

The Bank of Greece said Attica Bank has a capital gap of 1.021 billion euros under the adverse scenario of the stress test and a shortfall of 857 million euros under the baseline scenario.

Attica Bank will submit a capital plan to the Bank of Greece on how it plans to cover its capital shortfall, the central bank said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.