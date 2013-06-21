Greek Democratic Left lawmaker says his party should leave government

An official closes the door of the office of Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras after government ministers arrived for a snap cabinet meeting in Athens June 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A lawmaker of the small Democratic Left party said on Friday his party should leave the coalition government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras after an internal row over the future of state broadcaster ERT.

“This is obvious (that they should leave),” lawmaker Yannis Panousis said on an internet broadcast of former state television ERT, whose shutdown sparked Greece’s government crisis. “If there is rift and disagreement, then you withdraw them (ministers),” he added.

