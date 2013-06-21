FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Democratic Left lawmaker says his party should leave government
June 21, 2013 / 6:13 AM / in 4 years

Greek Democratic Left lawmaker says his party should leave government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An official closes the door of the office of Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras after government ministers arrived for a snap cabinet meeting in Athens June 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A lawmaker of the small Democratic Left party said on Friday his party should leave the coalition government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras after an internal row over the future of state broadcaster ERT.

“This is obvious (that they should leave),” lawmaker Yannis Panousis said on an internet broadcast of former state television ERT, whose shutdown sparked Greece’s government crisis. “If there is rift and disagreement, then you withdraw them (ministers),” he added.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas

