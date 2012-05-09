FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek conservatives reject leftist-led coalition
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2012 / 6:02 PM / in 5 years

Greek conservatives reject leftist-led coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greek Conservative leader Antonis Samaras on Wednesday rejected joining a coalition government led by leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, who opposes the country’s international bailout.

“Mr. Tsipras... asks me to accept Greece’s exit from the euro and the country’s bankruptcy. This is something I will not do,” Samaras said after meeting Tsipras, the head of the Left Coalition party.

The widely expected decision by Samaras followed refusal by the other mainstream party, Socialist PASOK, to join a coalition led by Tsipras and makes a second Greek election likely within weeks.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.