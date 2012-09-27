Greek credit shrinks at record pace in July

ATHENS (Reuters) - Total credit growth in Greece shrank at a record annual pace of 4.5 percent in July, compared with a 4 percent contraction in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

This is the fastest pace of credit contraction since the country joined the euro area in 2001.

Credit extended to the government contracted by 3.3 percent year-on-year in July from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

Lending to businesses and households also shrank, by 4.9 percent, compared to 4.3 percent in June.