FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cuban man arrested in Greece in connection with Havana art heist
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
November 25, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Cuban man arrested in Greece in connection with Havana art heist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A 36-year-old Cuban man has been arrested in Greece in connection with the theft of dozens of modernist art works from Havana’s National Museum of Fine Arts, Greek police said on Wednesday.

The heist, believed to be the largest ever at the museum, was confirmed in February last year by Cuban officials. Most works were by Cuban artists and several by acclaimed Cuban painter Leopoldo Romañach.

Greek police said the man, who was arrested in the Koropi district east of Athens on Monday, was thought to be the main suspect of the theft of 71 pieces.

“He was probably in Athens looking for buyers,” a police source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The man, against whom Cuba had issued an international search warrant, will appear before the prosecutor in Athens on Thursday before he is extradited, the police official said.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.