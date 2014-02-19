Greece hits current account surplus in 2013, first on record

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece achieved a current account surplus in 2013, for the first time since official data began in 1948, central bank balance of payments figures showed on Wednesday.

The country posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion euros ($1.71 billion) in January-December last year, compared to a deficit of 4.62 billion in 2012, helped by strong tourism revenue, the Bank of Greece said.

Tourism receipts, the country’s biggest money earner, rose 16 percent year-on-year to 169 million euros in December, bringing total revenue in the full-year of 2013 to a record 12 billion euros, up 15 percent from the previous year.