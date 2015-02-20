FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account deficit widens in December
February 20, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Greek current account deficit widens in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit widened in December compared to the same month a year earlier while tourism receipts rose slightly, according to central bank data published on Friday.

The deficit stood at 0.87 billion euros ($0.98 billion) dollar) versus a deficit of 0.24 billion euros in December 2013, due to lower inflows of EU funds.

The data showed that in 2014 as a whole Greece posted a surplus of 1.657 billion euros from 1.089 billion, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign-currency earner.

Tourism revenues rose slightly to 180 million euros in December from 179 million euros in the same month in 2013.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
