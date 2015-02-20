Greek current account deficit widens in December

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit widened in December compared to the same month a year earlier while tourism receipts rose slightly, according to central bank data published on Friday.

The deficit stood at 0.87 billion euros ($0.98 billion) dollar) versus a deficit of 0.24 billion euros in December 2013, due to lower inflows of EU funds.

The data showed that in 2014 as a whole Greece posted a surplus of 1.657 billion euros from 1.089 billion, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign-currency earner.

Tourism revenues rose slightly to 180 million euros in December from 179 million euros in the same month in 2013.