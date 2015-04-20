Greek current account deficit widens in February

A Greek national flag flutters in front of the parliament building during heavy rainfall in Athens March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit widened in February compared to the same month a year earlier while tourism receipts rose slightly, according to central bank data published on Monday.

The deficit stood at 929 million euros ($1.00 billion) versus a deficit of 729 million euros ($786.30 million) in February 2014, due to a smaller surplus in the services balance and a deficit in the income account after higher interest and dividend payments.

Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.657 billion euros, up from 1.089 billion in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign-currency earner.

Tourism revenues rose slightly to 157 million euros in February from 135 million euros in the same month last year.

KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2015 2014

January -0.847 -0.336

February -0.929 -0.729

------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece