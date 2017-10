A woman speaks on her mobile phone at a balcony of a Piraeus bank branch in central Athens March 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The branches of three Cypriot banks in Greece will reopen on Wednesday after Greece’s Piraeus Bank agreed to take them over, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Piraeus later confirmed the Cypriot banks, which have been closed since March 19, would open on Wednesday.