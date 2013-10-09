Greek parliament body warns 2014 return to markets 'an illusion'

ATHENS (Reuters) - It is an illusion to believe Greece could start borrowing on financial markets again next year, the Greek parliament’s budget office said on Wednesday, and warned its debt will need a further “haircut”.

Adding to the caution, major credit rating agencies said they too thought further steps to reduce Greece’s debt load and reshape its economy were likely to be needed before its battered rating saw any further improvement.

Greece has been shut out from the debt markets since 2010, kept afloat solely by a multi-billion bailout package from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

Under its latest bailout programme, Athens will be financed until the second half of 2014 and Greece says it hopes to return to bond markets after getting the budget into primary surplus - a measure that excludes debt costs - this year.

Greece said on Monday it expects to finally emerge from six years of recession next year.

But parliament’s budget office, whose role is largely advisory and whose opinion is not binding, said the country could not cover its needs without external help and its debt would not be viable by 2020 or 2022 without more restructuring.

“It is an illusion to expect that the country will return to the markets after 2014 ...,” the professorial budget body said in a note.

Rating agencies were also wary about the recent pick-up in enthusiasm towards Greece by investors who have boosted both the country’s stock and bond markets.

“By any measure the challenges remain formidable,” said Moritz Kraemer, Standard and Poor’s head of sovereign ratings for Europe and the Middle East and Asia.

“Even if moderate growth were to return in 2014, the economy would still be more than a fifth below its pre-crisis peak and unemployment and household disposable incomes at levels that would continue to put the social fabric of the nation in jeopardy.”

S&P currently rates Greece at B- with a stable outlook, the same level as Fitch following its own one-notch upgrade back in May. DBRS is at CCC while Moody’s is at C with no outlook, reflecting its concerns about another potential default.

RELIEF

The 2014 budget draft submitted to parliament this week shows Greece’s debt at 175.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013. Greece and its lenders hope to bring debt down to 124 percent of GDP in 2020 and 110 percent in 2022.

With Greek debt set to top 175 percent of its GDP this year, it is widely believed that Greece needs its euro zone peers to write off some of the aid they have provided in recent years.

However, not only would the governments involved make losses that would be unpopular with voters but the European Central Bank, which bought Greek bonds during the crisis, may have to do the same. That could constitute state aid, forbidden under its rules.

Both Fitch and DBRS say they envisage, or least see the possibility, of such a move and Moody’s analysts stated recently “The sustainability of Greek public sector debt.. depends on official-sector debt relief.”

S&P says it could raise Greece’s rating “if the government follows through fully on its steps to comply with the EMU/IMF programme,” a move which would increase the chance of improvements to its rescue package.

DBRS says it too would improve its view of Greece, but probably only the outlook.

“We could change the trends on Greece’s long term ratings from Negative to Stable if the creditor countries adopted measures to significantly reduce the country’s stock of debt, thus fostering a macroeconomic environment more conducive to growth,” Fergus McCormick, head of sovereign ratings for DBRS told Reuters.

Greece’s euro zone lenders have ruled out an outright second debt writedown but attaining a primary surplus would make Athens eligible for further debt relief from its lenders.

Greece says it could reduce its debt burden by other means, including an extension of maturities and lower interest rates on bailout loans. It also expects to receive a third bailout of about 10 billion euros ($14 billion) to get through next year.

“Based on our assessment, the debt relief measures are necessary but not sufficient for a permanent solution to the problem and leave Greece exposed to disruptions in the global and European economy,” the budget office said.